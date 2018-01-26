 Weather Blog: SnowTALK Friday Edition

« SnowTALK! Thursday Edition | Main

January 26, 2018

SnowTALK Friday Edition

SNOWTALK17

SnowBOARD

SNOWBOAD17

 

Once again, a light version today due to time...and it will be in the 60s later.  Why would I want to blog? :)

Really 2 snow chances that are in the forecast we will have to monitor/trend.

MONDAY AM
NAM shows enough moisture aloft to support some precipitation.

111_nam_700

There is some "lift" to the atmosphere over us.

111_nam_lift

Temps aloft are cold enough it would be snow.

111_850temps

So as of now, amounts look light but timing near the AM rush is the concern here.  Doesn't take much as you guys know.

 

NEXT THURSDAY/FRIDAY
This is still NOT set in stone. That will take until after the weekend. Debate is still over a frontal event vs a low pressure riding along the front to our south. Significant difference in those outcomes.

GFS ensembles show the snowfall potential varying, but notice they do NOT all agree on a heavy precip event.  

111_gefs_snow

EURO ensembles very similar.

111_eps_sn-w

When you look at the low pressure along the front...idea.  
EURO hints at it, but still aiming for main low north and just a frontal passage.

111_eps_lows

GFS has just a few with the low, rest are frontal.

111_gefs_lows

Just too early to say which is more likely as it will depend on how the energy enters the lower 48 and the progressive nature of the jet stream in general to allow for a low to develop.  1" of snow has just as much of a chance to win the snow war as 8" of snow.  No need to get worked up on snowfall maps.  Unless you just can't help yourself :) 

NAO will be an item to watch for the progressive nature of the jet stream next week.  Stay tuned!

 

 

Posted by on January 26, 2018 at 08:39 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...