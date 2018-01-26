SnowTALK Friday Edition







SnowBOARD

Once again, a light version today due to time...and it will be in the 60s later. Why would I want to blog? :)

Really 2 snow chances that are in the forecast we will have to monitor/trend.

MONDAY AM

NAM shows enough moisture aloft to support some precipitation.

There is some "lift" to the atmosphere over us.

Temps aloft are cold enough it would be snow.

So as of now, amounts look light but timing near the AM rush is the concern here. Doesn't take much as you guys know.

NEXT THURSDAY/FRIDAY

This is still NOT set in stone. That will take until after the weekend. Debate is still over a frontal event vs a low pressure riding along the front to our south. Significant difference in those outcomes.

GFS ensembles show the snowfall potential varying, but notice they do NOT all agree on a heavy precip event.





EURO ensembles very similar.

When you look at the low pressure along the front...idea.

EURO hints at it, but still aiming for main low north and just a frontal passage.





GFS has just a few with the low, rest are frontal.

Just too early to say which is more likely as it will depend on how the energy enters the lower 48 and the progressive nature of the jet stream in general to allow for a low to develop. 1" of snow has just as much of a chance to win the snow war as 8" of snow. No need to get worked up on snowfall maps. Unless you just can't help yourself :)

NAO will be an item to watch for the progressive nature of the jet stream next week. Stay tuned!