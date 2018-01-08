SnowTALK! Monday Edition





SnowBOARD



No video today.

So it's short version today due to the icy weather this morning.

This week is certainly loaded with some hazards to monitor.

Tonight/Early Tuesday...

Small issue here that we will need to monitor.

Some clearing may try to take place north of I-64...which would lead to some fog and temps nearing 32 or lower. Otherwise, there looks to be enough moisture around period for drizzle to fall and temps may, too, but near 32 degrees or a tad lower. Either way, the risk is there for some light freezing drizzle for tomorrow AM. Something to watch carefully as the next 12 hours unfolds.

Speaking of fog, I do see an issue with this over the next couple of days. Day and night. We will have a very light/calm flow with just slight warm air advection taking place at first, then ramping up. That warmer flow over colder ground is going to lead to fog issues.

The warmer flow looks to ramp up Wednesday into Thursday. Just how warm we surge remains to be seen, but 50s and 60s are in the cards for now.

The main focus for this week is this bowling ball feature about to enter southern CA tomorrow:

It will eject out by mid-week...helping in our warming trend. It will then split with one piece going north, other to the south.

It will be that southern piece that will be key on how things play out for Friday/Saturday. That, and how much of a blocking high ahead of it-- it will sense.

This would set the stage for a develop low in our region. Anytime you have a low "develop" in your area is never good. The model variance will be a headache. But there are indications it could be a significant low pressure. So how it develops and its track, are very important to us.

As usually the case, some models track to track it east of the mountains as an APP Runner for us....cold & snow. Some take it right over us with rain then backlash snow. And some dig it and pull it more west for warm/thunder and brief backlash snow.

The EURO ensembles (from wxbell) plot the possible locations that this low could be on Friday. While they do vary, they are also clustered enough in our region to give us high confidence that an impactful storm system is on the table for us.

So far this season, the lows have been able to track more south/east than north/west. So that is something to keep in mind. Expect several forecast adjustments to this period.