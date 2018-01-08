 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Monday Edition

« (1/5) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call | Main

January 08, 2018

SnowTALK! Monday Edition

 

  SNOWTALK17

SnowBOARD

  SNOWBOAD17


No video today.

So it's short version today due to the icy weather this morning.

This week is certainly loaded with some hazards to monitor.  

Tonight/Early Tuesday...
Small issue here that we will need to monitor.  
Some clearing may try to take place north of I-64...which would lead to some fog and temps nearing 32 or lower.  Otherwise, there looks to be enough moisture around period for drizzle to fall and temps may, too, but near 32 degrees or a tad lower.  Either way, the risk is there for some light freezing drizzle for tomorrow AM.  Something to watch carefully as the next 12 hours unfolds.  

Speaking of fog, I do see an issue with this over the next couple of days.  Day and night.  We will have a very light/calm flow with just slight warm air advection taking place at first, then ramping up.  That warmer flow over colder ground is going to lead to fog issues.   

The warmer flow looks to ramp up Wednesday into Thursday.  Just how warm we surge remains to be seen, but 50s and 60s are in the cards for now.

The main focus for this week is this bowling ball feature about to enter southern CA tomorrow:

55_sampl1

It will eject out by mid-week...helping in our warming trend.  It will then split with one piece going north, other to the south.

55_sampl2

It will be that southern piece that will be key on how things play out for Friday/Saturday.  That, and how much of a blocking high ahead of it-- it will sense.

55_samp4

This would set the stage for a develop low in our region.  Anytime you have a low "develop" in your area is never good.  The model variance will be a headache.  But there are indications it could be a significant low pressure.  So how it develops and its track, are very important to us.

As usually the case, some models track to track it east of the mountains as an APP Runner for us....cold & snow.  Some take it right over us with rain then backlash snow.  And some dig it and pull it more west for warm/thunder and brief backlash snow.

The EURO ensembles (from wxbell)  plot the possible locations that this low could be on Friday.    While they do vary, they are also clustered enough in our region to give us high confidence that an impactful storm system is on the table for us.  

55_lowlowectoies

So far this season, the lows have been able to track more south/east than north/west.  So that is something to keep in mind.  Expect several forecast adjustments to this period.

 

Posted by on January 08, 2018 at 09:41 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...