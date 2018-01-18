 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

January 18, 2018

SnowTALK! Thursday Edition



 

SnowBOARD

  

Overall, a warmer pattern will rule in the days ahead.

Our next system looks to drag a cold front through on Monday.  The wind fields look impressive with this one.   EURO/GEM a bit slower as well to allow for Monday AM/midday to be a bit warmer than expected.  This should also allow for small CAPE/thunder.  We will need to watch that for some of the winds to get pushed down to ground level.  Even with just gradient winds, this could get to Alert Day status for us with sustained winds/gusts that day.  

As far as severe weather, SPC is watching it.  In the past, I have noticed a general "slight" risk gets drawn close to the +10°C 850mb temps.  That would be to our south.  Can't rule out the "marginal" risk into parts of KY.  Hard to gauge that until we get closer.

88_nceps

Indices all favor a warmer east coast pattern.   -PNA, +EPO, +NAO.

88_indices

 

Even the MJO index (you'll have to look that one up, ha!) is trending into phases 4-5-6 for the rest of the month on the GFS ensembles.

88_mjo_warm

Same for the EURO

88_mjo_euro

That translates into warmer phases for the east.

88_mjophase

 

Can it still snow? Yes, but more of the backlash rain to snow stuff.  Rarely significant.  In fact, I am growing more concerned on the severe risk for the 28th.  

FEBRUARY
Signs still there for a somewhat milder start before a flip near Valentine's Day.

Latest RossbyWave pattern (constantchaos.com) shows the potential flip in the waves.

88_rrwttempsfeb

Snow indicators light up as well.

88_rrwtsnowfeb

The above is just a rough idea on the timing of the more significant waves rotating around the planet.  But I think the 2nd week is a good time period to look at for the change.

Anything against it? Yes.  Bering Sea Rule (places USA over Bering Sea to indicate long term patterns) shows a blowtorch into Feb.

88_bsr_temps

As of now, the colder idea is more likely.  The Arctic is going to take the next 2 weeks to recharge/load.

Until then, enjoy the break. I know I need it!  BOTS!

