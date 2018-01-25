 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

« SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition | Main

January 25, 2018

SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SNOWTALK17

 

SnowBOARD

  SNOWBOAD17

This will be a shorter post today due to time.  But not much has changed in overall thoughts with the pattern ahead. If anything, we may not be cold enough with the numbers into February.

I will jump into the next wintry potential ahead...and that looks to be Monday AM.

There is a decent vort max (piece of energy) that will rotate in with the cold air push Sunday night into Monday.  There will not be much moisture to work with, but what there is...could be frozen.  I think this one will all be about the timing when it comes to impact.  That timing could be very closer to the AM rush period...so stay tuned for updates on this small feature that could lead to problems.

000_monvort

After that, the models and their ensembles do warm our temps some next Wednesday as we say goodbye to January.

000_ensem_feb1

Then we get into the setup for the 1st and 2nd.  The trend since yesterday is more of a dominate low to the north which would mean our precipitation would be more frontal-based.  This still allows for a changeover from rain to snow, but cuts down on the amount of precip in the colder air.  Ensembles still try to show some weak reflection over the TN Valley, so it still needs to be watched over the coming days.  

000_ensem_feb2part2

It will enter day 7 of our forecast tomorrow...so I will start to dive into details a bit more then.  As I said yesterday, there will be many changes to this one.  

After that, the models want to spread the cold like crazy.  The outliner is actually the operational EURO which wants to warm us up.  But its own ensemble disagrees and is colder.

000_ensem_after2ndcold

We will then need to figure out the 'shape' of the trough basically. That will determine how the energy that rotates around it will behave.  Are we looking at clippers or more phased southeast systems?

The EPO from the EURO is still going way negative.  This continues to support a colder pattern ahead regardless.  

000_ensem_eps_epo

More tomorrow :)

Posted by on January 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...