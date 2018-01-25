SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SnowBOARD







This will be a shorter post today due to time. But not much has changed in overall thoughts with the pattern ahead. If anything, we may not be cold enough with the numbers into February.

I will jump into the next wintry potential ahead...and that looks to be Monday AM.

There is a decent vort max (piece of energy) that will rotate in with the cold air push Sunday night into Monday. There will not be much moisture to work with, but what there is...could be frozen. I think this one will all be about the timing when it comes to impact. That timing could be very closer to the AM rush period...so stay tuned for updates on this small feature that could lead to problems.

After that, the models and their ensembles do warm our temps some next Wednesday as we say goodbye to January.

Then we get into the setup for the 1st and 2nd. The trend since yesterday is more of a dominate low to the north which would mean our precipitation would be more frontal-based. This still allows for a changeover from rain to snow, but cuts down on the amount of precip in the colder air. Ensembles still try to show some weak reflection over the TN Valley, so it still needs to be watched over the coming days.

It will enter day 7 of our forecast tomorrow...so I will start to dive into details a bit more then. As I said yesterday, there will be many changes to this one.

After that, the models want to spread the cold like crazy. The outliner is actually the operational EURO which wants to warm us up. But its own ensemble disagrees and is colder.

We will then need to figure out the 'shape' of the trough basically. That will determine how the energy that rotates around it will behave. Are we looking at clippers or more phased southeast systems?

The EPO from the EURO is still going way negative. This continues to support a colder pattern ahead regardless.

More tomorrow :)