 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

« SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition | Main

January 04, 2018

SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SNOWTALK17

 


SnowBOARD

SNOWBOAD17

 

Sorry for no post yesterday! Back on track today.

And our cold/frigid pattern is about to go through some adjustments while still "lingering" close-by.  This will mean a more active setup for storm systems on the radar for us.  It also means warmer air getting involved.   You know how this work, once we start that game...precip time and placement goes down to the wire with some of these.  Sampling is going to be crucial as the models just can be trust beyond day 3 for details.  

Let me explain in today's video:

 

Posted by on January 04, 2018 at 08:18 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...