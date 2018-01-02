 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

January 02, 2018

SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SnowBOARD

First post of the new year ...and it feels like last year already.

Lots of cold with only "excitement" for snow lovers taking place when we "attempt" to warm up.  And there are a few chances at this along with more cold blasts.  This means the pattern will just keep resetting over and over again.  It also means the models will NOT have the details right...evening with in a 5-7 day window.  So look at the overall pattern theme and just hang tight.  

We know from past history that arctic air like this is never in a hurry to leave and the models are notorious with moving it out too quickly.  Our first issue with that looks to be Sunday/Monday.  Could these setups still go to ALL rain? Yes, but it how we enter/exit those moments that will need to be watched.

Until then, there is a chance at a light coating of snow Wednesday PM/night.  Watch for slick spots with that.

Here's the latest video!!

 

Posted by on January 02, 2018 at 10:04 AM

