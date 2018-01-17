SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition



SnowBOARD

(no video today. We are working on changes to the videos ...expect to see that soon!)

It has been a wild morning with that snow shower in Bullitt Co. Anywhere from 1/2" to 1 1/2" of snow was reported with a very persistent snow band basically along I-65. Semi's and cars went flying. I went out a push alert to all the cell phones in that area through the WAVE 3 Weather App at 5:40am to alert those of you in that zone. NWS sent out statements as well but they are in a tough spot as it wasn't large enough area for an advisory---in hindsight. I am not sure if they have ever issued one just for one county before or not? Either way, it was expected as we saw the writing on the wall yesterday that the moisture drifting in could squeeze out some over-performing snow showers---we just can't always place where until they develop. More are developing so I would not rule out an advisory if the radar trends continue. I hope everyone is okay!

__________________________________________

Looking ahead...

Gradual warming and sunshine. That will be the headline the next few days. Expect nightly freezes until Friday that will keep the "slick spot talk" going.

We will see a weak southwest wind this week, but it will surge on Saturday. When that happens, expect an increase in clouds and spotty showers/sprinkles.

I think we will be fully in the warm sector Sunday so I don't see as much coverage in rain. It looks breezy and warm.

The main rain event will be with the front on Monday.

As of now, only isolated cases of thunder are possible, otherwise it looks just like a wall of rain. We'll watch that for any flooding issues with the melting snow + rainfall. This may end up just affecting the larger waterways like the Ohio River in time.

GFS wants to end this as snow Monday night. EURO keeps it north. Normally with a more zonal flow like next week, the EURO idea is the way to go with this. Even if the GFS were to be on to something, it looks minor and mainly for Indiana.

There is another system that will scoot to our north near the 25th. I am keeping it out of the forecast for now.

That system would actually be a factor in the one near the 28th. If the 25th system is weaker or ends up off the map, the 28th system will likely be just rain. If the 25th system can leave a slight trough behind it, it may allow for a more interesting setup for the 28th. We'll watch in due time. Too many iffs that gives me a headache.

LONG TERM...

The latest in our wave pattern (from constantchaos.com) shows a warmer start to Feb. Then a drop near Valentines Day.

And that cold may last for the rest of February.

I like the look of this. For some reason, we always seem to get cold and/or snow near Single's Awareness Day?!?

The latest long range EPS (EURO) shows the dip coming. You want that negative if you want something more on the wintry side.

You would want the AO negative as well, and it actually shows the "flip" near the 14-16th.

So IMO, until then...I think we will deal with mainly backlash snow chances from rain systems.

We know how lovely the models have been this season :) So we will still just need to take these one at a time and try to catch any changes.

Try to stay warm! BOTS!