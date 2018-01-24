SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SnowBOARD



I return and there is plenty to talk about...mainly for February.

But even as we have witnessed today, just a bit of freezing drizzle and some light snow can lead to problems and delays. The good news is we are looking at the warmer side of things tomorrow into most of the weekend.

The next issue for winter lovers will be how February evolves. We continue to see signs of a potential winter storm for the eastern half of the country, but will that lock in the cold again? Or will that take place a bit later into the month.

Let's dive in...

First off, the potential system for Groundhog Day.

It looks to arrive in the form of rain on the 1st.

Then depending on how a low pressure develops on the southern flank, an enhanced area of snow may develop on the backside of this for the 2nd.

EURO potential low pressure locations on the morning of the 2nd still show the main low position north but remain unclear on the 2nd south. This will keep any winter setup with this still in the "potential" stage.

The EURO ensembles do show a trend toward a negative NAO around the 1st/2nd which would support a stronger/lower east coast storm.

So, as I say, let's give this one more time in the oven and avoid specifics for now. There will be SO many changes to this setup.

__________________________________________________________

Looking at the temperature side of things for the month...

EURO EPO signal TANKS for mid/late month.

MJO shows a drift to phase 7, then 8.

Which is milder to colder.

Even the Rossbywave signals (constantchaos.com) show the dip early month, then the bottom falls out.





I did sneak a look at March (don't tell anyone). It shows more ups/downs. Busy weeks ahead of us folks.

So right now, I am leaning toward a winter blast for the start of the month, but I don't think it will lock just yet. Mid to late Feb still looks to be a period of consistent cold.