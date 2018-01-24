 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

« SnowTALK! Thursday Edition | Main

January 24, 2018

SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

 

 

SNOWTALK17

 

SnowBOARD

  SNOWBOAD17


I return and there is plenty to talk about...mainly for February.

But even as we have witnessed today, just a bit of freezing drizzle and some light snow can lead to problems and delays.  The good news is we are looking at the warmer side of things tomorrow into most of the weekend.

The next issue for winter lovers will be how February evolves.  We continue to see signs of a potential winter storm for the eastern half of the country, but will that lock in the cold again? Or will that take place a bit later into the month.

Let's dive in...

First off, the potential system for Groundhog Day.

It looks to arrive in the form of rain on the 1st.  

99_setup1

Then depending on how a low pressure develops on the southern flank, an enhanced area of snow may develop on the backside of this for the 2nd.

99_setup2

EURO potential low pressure locations on the morning of the 2nd still show the main low position north but remain unclear on the 2nd south.  This will keep any winter setup with this still in the "potential" stage.

99_eps_lows

The EURO ensembles do show a trend toward a negative NAO around the 1st/2nd which would support a stronger/lower east coast storm.  

99_eps_nao

 

So, as I say, let's give this one more time in the oven and avoid specifics for now.  There will be SO many changes to this setup.

__________________________________________________________

Looking at the temperature side of things for the month...

EURO EPO signal TANKS for mid/late month.  

99_eps_epo

MJO shows a drift to phase 7, then 8.

99_mjo

Which is milder to colder.

99_mjophases

Even the Rossbywave signals (constantchaos.com) show the dip early month, then the bottom falls out.

99_rrwt_febtemps

I did sneak a look at March (don't tell anyone).  It shows more ups/downs.  Busy weeks ahead of us folks.

99_rrwt_marchtmeps

So right now, I am leaning toward a winter blast for the start of the month, but I don't think it will lock just yet.  Mid to late Feb still looks to be a period of consistent cold.

 

Posted by on January 24, 2018 at 08:45 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...