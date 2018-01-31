SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition





SnowBOARD!!







Overall theme, lots of energy will be passing through our region.The timing and strength of these will HIGHLY vary from model run to model run with this pattern. Which means you BOTS' fans will get frustrated.No need to be.Setups like this with a large feature dominating the weather pattern over eastern Canada will soon come into line. It is the pattern evolving to that setup that takes some adjusting.That adjustment is what we will be facing over the next 10 days roughly.



VIDEO UPDATE





The VIDEO is back today! Thanks for your patience. I dive into all of this mess and (hopefully) explain it better with the maps than typing it out. Enjoy!