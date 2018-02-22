 Weather Blog: (2/22) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call

February 22, 2018

(2/22) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call at 1:30pm EST to discuss flooding and heavy rainfall potential.

Press F5 (Refresh) to see the latest updates...

 

1:30pm - The conference call will start shortly.

1:32pm - The conference call is now starting.

1:32pm - Joe Sullivan from NWS Louisville is leading the call. Joe was kind enough to join Kevin for WAVE 3 News yesterday evening to explain the flooding potential.

1:33pm - Tons of 2"+ rainfall totals in the last 24 hours.

1:34pm - Over 3-5" of rain in the past week over the Lower Ohio Valley, leading to the flooding issues on the river.

1:35pm - Ohio River McAlpine gauge is now forecast to go to 34.4 feet on Monday. This is higher than the 2011 flood.

1:36pm - The forecast for the river levels have been slow and conservative due to low confidence in rainfall totals at 3 days or more. Now we're getting more serious as the rain is here.

1:38pm - Smaller rivers will rise and fall more quickly due to lower amounts of water and flow.

1:39pm - This flooding is quite concerning and it brings the Ohio River in Louisville into a top 10 flood crest at a minimum.

1:41pm - Q&A session in progress.

1:43pm - Lots of individual questions about smaller rivers and gauges outside of the Louisville area.

1:47pm - Soggy ground plus potential damaging winds on Saturday night with storms could make for a real bad combination for tree damage.

1:49pm - Some flash flooding potential Saturday night, but mainly river flooding potential.

1:51pm - Will this be like the 2009 flood? Not quite. MSD has made some improvements since then and that was a very rare, isolated scenario.

1:58pm - The National River Forecast Center is in 24 hour operations right now due to such expansive flooding across the Ohio River valley.

1:59pm - The call has ended.

Posted by on February 22, 2018 at 01:24 PM

