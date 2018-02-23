(2/23) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call at 2:00 pm EST to discuss flooding and heavy rainfall potential.

2:03pm - Heaviest rainfall over the last 24 has been along the Ohio River and in southern Indiana. The next rounds of rain look to be heaviest over these same areas.

2:04pm - Rest of afternoon looks calmer with some scattered showers tonight. Stronger wave on Saturday during daytime with warm front coming through. Half an inch possible during the day. A cold front comes through Saturday night into Sunday. Some overnight storms may be severe.

2:06pm - Some spots with moderate flooding. Those in north central Kentucky and southern Indiana may see more locations rise towards moderate flood levels.

2:07pm - Ohio River at Cannelton now forecast to rise just below major flooding stage. Rolling Fork near Boston also forecast to go to just below major flooding stage.

2:08pm - Flash flooding major concern with Saturday night storms. Most of area now under a slight risk of severe weather. Straight line wind damage is possible. High confidence in winds over 40 mph winds. Saturated ground and heavy winds may lead to trees toppling over. Tornado and hail threats are low.

2:10pm - River forecasts are taking into consideration next 48 hours of rain.

2:11pm - NWS encouraging public to use the following link to report flooding and severe weather over the next couple of days. >> https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1T/edit

2:13pm - West Point Mayor asking about river cresting into Monday. At 65 ft parts of Dixie Highway begins to flood. That's expected to happen Sunday afternoon. Potential for some residents to be evacuated due to flooding.

2:15pm - Many individual questions about river flooding in particular locations. Surge of rain expected to help take Rolling Fork River near New Haven expected to rise to 25 - 26 feet over the next few days.

2:17pm - NWS says this is comparable to 2011 event along Ohio River but not as high as 1997 flooding event.

2:18pm - The call has ended.