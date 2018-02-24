(2/24) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call at 2:00 pm EST to discuss flooding and tonight's severe weather potential.

2:00pm - The conference call will start shortly.

2:00pm - The conference call is beginning.

2:01pm - Strong to severe storms with heavy rain will likely move through during the afternoon with the warm front moving in

2:02pm - There is a non-zero tornado threat with the storms moving through today, but it's not the main threat

2:02pm - 1.5-2" of rain forecast by NWS in our area, but they do mention that some data points toward higher amounts with storms training over the same areas

2:03pm - Higher amounts would be incredibly concerning (editor's note: HRRR data showing 3-4" of rain along/south of the Ohio River tonight)

2:04pm - WPC has our area under a High Risk of excessive rainfall tonight

2:05pm - Rolling Fork at Boston and Ohio River at Cannelton are forecast to go into Major Flood stage

2:05pm - McAlpine Upper gauge still forecast to reach 34.9 FT, but a little earlier on Monday evening

2:06pm - Additional rain mid next week would delay the fall of the river level, but not necessarily increase it

2:07pm - Areas west of our region would have the greatest tornado threat

2:07pm - Afternoon severe weather risk would be south of Louisville

2:08pm - Main severe weather threat would be from 9pm-2am in our area

2:08pm - Evergreen trees will be the ones with the most chance of toppling due to heavier load with pine needles. Deciduous trees are bare, so that helps keep them less likely to do that.

2:09pm - Flash flooding will be a big concern tonight because the ground is completely saturated. Low areas will likely flash flood underneath heavy rainfall tonight.

2:10pm - No Q&A session on this conference call due to technical difficulties

2:10pm - The call has ended