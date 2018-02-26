(2/6) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call

The National Weather Service in Louisville is holding a conference call regarding tonight/Wednesday morning's ice and snow event.

2:30PM - The conference call will begin shortly

2:36PM - Winter Storm WARNING upgrade for Shelby, Henry, and Franklin Co 10pm tonight to 1pm Wednesday. This matches up with NWS Wilmington, OH's WSW area that they'll be issuing. Quarter inch of ice is possible in these areas under the warning.

2:38PM - NWS Louisville forecast: Madison, IN will likely get the most snow, around 2", within NWS Louisville's area (does not include Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings).

2:39PM - The area is really on edge of this, between freezing rain (along/north of I-64), rain (south of I-64), and snow (farther north of I-64)

2:41PM - Best chance of 0.25" of ice accumulation (when we start to really see problems) is in Shelby and Franklin Counties, stretching east toward just north of Lexington.

2:42PM - This early evening is fine, but tonight through the overnight is when ice and snow accumulations will start and when road issues will become a problem.

2:43PM - There will be some tweaking on where the rain/freezing rain/snow lines will be overnight... it's a very "fluid" situation.

2:43PM - Road conditions will improve Wednesday afternoon as most go above freezing.

2:53PM - The conference call has concluded.

2:47PM - Q&A session in progress with emergency management and government officials.

2:47PM - Washington County, IN looks to stay mostly snow, but there could be 0.10" of ice with that too.

2:48PM - Many school districts asking about 2 hour delays, which may be a good idea in areas according to NWS Louisville. Precipitation shutting down and warming temperatures will be advantageous to delaying things tomorrow.