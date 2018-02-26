Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

SnowBOARD







Nothing significant to talk about when it comes to wintry weather today. But there are a couple of items on the board to remind us it is still winter after all. More on those items within the video today.

The main focus this week are the river levels and how the mid-week system(s) impact those levels.

The good news is that the next 48 hours looks dry and pleasant. Pushing 70 in some spots Tuesday.

Then our first wave of moisture arrives likely when you are sleeping very early Wednesday morning. Expect a general light rain most of the day with some moderate rainfall possible. Right now, amounts look to be on the order of .25" to .60".

The next wave (the stronger one) arrives late Wednesday night/Thursday. While this system is a stronger one, the setup and orientation of it may be in our favor. There are growing signs of a horizontal band of heavy rain/thunderstorms. This may persist into Thursday. If it does, it should help block our main flow from the Gulf of Mexico to prevent the high moisture levels from surging into the Ohio River basin. Having said that, southern KY is at risk for that heavy rain. Not to mention AR/TN/MS that have their own flooding issues to deal with. For us, we want the heavier rain to avoid southern IN and KY along I-64. If the heavier rainfall rates move into that zone, flash flooding and significant river flooding impacts would develop.

As it stands now, I am favoring the block to prevent that. We won't avoid the rain altogether. This means there will be some impacts to the river levels. It is most likely that it would slow the fall of those levels rather than raise them. This may not be true for the smaller streams like the Rolling Fork or Salt River. Overall rain totals from the second wave look to range from .75" north to 2.00" south. So stay close to the forecast for changes on this.

There will be another wave of heavy rain/t-storms early next week which means we should be able to squeeze in a decent weekend.

Are we done with the cold? Nope. That will return. All of this mess is in the video below!