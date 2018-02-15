Earliest Alert: Thursday Edition

Focus will remain on the multiple waves that will impact our area over the next 7 days especially. After that, I will likely have to switch from Storm to Snow TALK back and forth as I normally have to do in March.

It doesn't mean snow chances are zero over the next 7 days, but the atmosphere is SO marginal in the opportunities it isn't worth highlighting right now.

So let's begin.

NEXT 24 HOURS

Busy period for us. Windy this afternoon with most of the steady showers closer to the front to our north. Some may graze into northern KY at times but it looks spotty. Of course those showers at max heating of the day will determine our highs as well considering the record today. Which is looking more and more likely.

In general, a warm/windy afternoon that will continue into this evening. Once we move into the overnight, the band of rain will drop in from the north. It looks to start convective at first as it drops into southern IN. Lightning/heavy rain/gusty winds possible with that. Once it crosses into KY, it wants to slow a bit and the rain becomes post-frontal. That means lighter amounts and a colder rain as well. The main challenge is trying to figure out how quickly it will push south and the temperature profile/drop on Friday. It goes without saying it will be a much colder day compared to today.

WEEKEND:

The next wave is still there for Saturday. The models still vary on the steepness of the angle it will take as it moves by. A flatter track would keep most of the rain south of I-64. A steeper track would pull the rain way up to Indy and also run the risk at some wet snow at the start of it. For now, the plan is a mix of the two with a decent rain chance...focused for KY. Stay tuned for adjustments on this one. Drier weather in the wake of this wave is still on tap for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

This is where we continue to get differences on the wave tracks and moisture amounts. GFS more progressive east, EURO slower and therefore MUCH warmer.

I still feel the high across the SE will slow the eastern progression of the waves to start with, but a natural "giving in" will take place by Wednesday. Altogether, about 3-4 waves will pass through the region. Where they overlap, the max rain totals could exceed 6". If they are offset in location enough, this would spread those amounts out spatially which would help in small stream/flash flooding, but the major rivers would still likely feel the impacts from it.

I will cover this the best I can in the video plus an update to the longer term.