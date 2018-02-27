 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

February 27, 2018

Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

 

EARLIESTALERT

 

Main focus will be on the short-term today as there are several items to monitor.

Our expected rainfall looks to come in 3 parts.

1st--  Arrives tomorrow AM as a shortwave zips by.  the exact track of the heavier totals with this is still varying but a good .25 to .80" is expected in its path.  That is still a significant spread in totals so hopefully we can narrow that down more later today as .80" or more...would lead to some minor flash flooding.  FYI-- if we pick up .91" or more before midnight---February 2018 will go down at the 10th wettest MONTH period for Louisville since records have been kept.

2nd--- Arrives with a warm front late Wednesday evening into early Thursday.  A quick band of rain/elevated thunderstorms will sweep through.  Another .20" to .40" possible depending on if any t-storms can enhance those amounts or not. It will be a fairly quick wave...which is good.

3rd-- Arrives ahead of the cold front/low pressure Thursday midday/early afternoon.  This one will be a tougher call as you will see in the video, but this could be a very minor rainfall period (.10") or strong t-storms could form and put down another .50".  

Altogether, the 3 waves look to give WAVE Country roughly .60" to 1.75" (or slightly more) of rainfall.  Where the higher totals fall will be important for river flooding.  How much falls and duration will be important for flash flooding.  Two separate issues.

Here is the video breakdown to hopefully explain all of this...

 

