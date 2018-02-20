Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

Main focus continue to be the river flooding and heavy rain/severe t-storm potential.

The Ohio River (as of last check) is expected to rise to at least 28 feet at the upper gauge by the weekend. That would put it in the zone for most impacting flood event since 2015 with the window still open to beat 2011's event.

Recent Crests

(1) 29.77 ft on 03/16/2015 (P)

(2) 31.13 ft on 04/27/2011

(3) 26.63 ft on 03/12/2011

(4) 26.09 ft on 03/21/2008

(5) 28.34 ft on 01/12/2005

There will be 3 main events to take place after we pass our record warmth today (in the 80s).

Tonight:

We look quite windy and very warm through about 2 or 3am. I doubt we will drop below 70° through that point. After 3am, a gust front with some lightning will race through. This could send (briefly) our wind gusts up to 45-50 mph before it fades. We will monitor that wave.

Wednesday:

The morning gust front will be ahead of the main rain belt, so we may get lucky with only scattered showers for the AM commute. However, as the day wears on, expect the rain to increase in coverage from light to moderate at times. Temperatures will then begin their drop into the 50s then 40s by the PM commute. The rain looks to last through Wednesday night.

Thursday:

Cool day overall. More coverage of showers early in the day then becoming spotty by the afternoon.

Friday:

Next low pressure passes from IL to OH. Depending on its track, we may climb into the 70s with rain/thunderstorms for the afternoon/evening. We cannot rule out isolated severe weather along the Ohio River based on the wind field forecast. Even without severe parameters, heavy rain bands would form along that wind belt. Worth watching as the track and amount of heating will be obvious keys to this.

Saturday:

And even stronger low approaches. This one will be slower...and likely won't pass to our north until late Saturday. This would keep us in the warm/humid flow most of the day (70s increasingly likely). An active radar is in the cards for Saturday night into early Sunday with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. This looks to be a classic high shear, low instability setup...but still needs to be watched.

Sunday:

We will quiet things down and attempt to dry out.

Here is the video update to explain all of this (hopefully).