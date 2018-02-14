Earliest Alert: Valentine's Day Edition

I am going to keep the title going for "EA" until I see the colder signals come back in. And I do think they will but the modeling isn't going to catch that well at this stage.

We have PLENTY to focus and analyze over the next 7-10 alone.





I think most of you know by now the risk is here is for the river flooding and on some days, flash flooding. We can only go by modeling at this point on how things will trend. The reason this is getting so much attention is that all the data points to a significant wet period for the region (Ohio Valley). They, however, still vary on where the axis of max rainfall will end up taking place. This will mean the difference in grand totals over the next 7-10 days of 2-4" versus 6-9". The implications of those ranges are significant in difference as you would might imagine. So bear with us as we try to nail down each one of the waves of energy that will enhance the rainfall. The point of discussing it all now is to bringing awareness of this potential and hopefully it we will end up on the lower end of the deal. Unfortunately, it also means someone nearby will not be as lucky. So there is no real win-win to this one.

There are about 5 main waves of energy that we are tracking that will take us into next week (counting today's).

1- Moving through now

2- Thursday night/Friday

3- Saturday

4- Monday into Tuesday

5- Tuesday into Wednesday

4 & 5 will be the most active as we will be in a stronger, warmer flow during that period of time. Remember, warmer air holds more moisture.

2 & 3 will involve some potential wet snow. With the potential being at the end of 2 and at the start of 3.

I hope this all makes sense. I feel like the Count on Sesame Street right now... "1...2...3.. AH AH AH!"

Anyway.

I will try to cover as much as I can in today's video below. Stay dry!