Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition

Focus again on the short-term. I will touch base on next week through mid-March on the video. Once we can calm the flooding issues down I will be able to focus more on the trends ahead and any snow chances. Which I do see some potential of.

First wave of rainfall passing through now. Heaviest over KY, lighter amounts for IN. Overall, roughly .25" north up to about .60" south. Minor flash flooding could occur during those moments of moderate rain, but this will not a be a widespread issue. Areas rivers will continue to drop...but at a slow rate.

A break in the coverage of rain expected this afternoon into the evening. I doubt the radar will go completely clear, but many spots will have some dry time.

Once we move into the late evening/overnight, a low pressure/warm front will pass into the region. This will kick up our wind speeds and help promote clusters of thunderstorms. Temperatures should hold steady or even right overnight with such a strong south flow. Rainfall amounts will HIGHLY vary based on any t-storm action. We will just have to trend that carefully this evening with the radar. So keep the WAVE 3 Weather App handy!

ALERT DAY: Thursday

The alert is for changeable weather that has a good potential to impact your day. And Thursday is certainly one of those.

We start off with rain/thunder in the morning. But then we get a break around 11am. It will be during that break that we will need to watch the satellite/radar trends carefully. There remains potential for the clouds to break up during lunch. This comes/goes on the models, but given the wind fields...still look probable. Any sun breaks will then lead to heating into the the 60s. When you combine that with dewpoints in the 50s and decent wind shear, all you need is a trigger. And that will be with the strong cold front/low pressure passing through. The risk is there for a broken line of thunderstorms. Hail will be possible along with strong wind gusts. Again, this threat is NOT high but non-zero.

In fact, the window for any strong t-storms is quite small. Roughly 11am- 1pm. After that, the cold front slam in with strong winds from the northwest at 30 to even 40 mph. That alone would cause some tree damage/blow objects around. But when you have a wind shift of SW to NW at high speeds, you can twist/turn the trees. Add the soggy ground, and now you have a setup for some trees to fall. So be aware of that potential.

Grand totals on rainfall look to range from .50" to as much as 1.75" across southern KY. Thunderstorms can really throw that off however in isolated locations.

It will also turn colder. Temperatures in the mid 60s at noon...falling into the 40s by the PM commute. Wind chills likely in the upper 30s.

So as you can see, the potential is there for a changeable day from morning to afternoon. We will keep you posted.

Here is the video update to explain all of this more...hopefully :)