Earliest Alert: Wednesday Edition

Lots to monitor in the days ahead so stay close to the forecast.

Rest of today:

Rain will ease to light showers/drizzle. Temperatures will continue to fall.



Tonight:

Interesting setup tonight as a strong wave will pass through to our south. There may be just enough warmth/instability along/south of the Parkways overnight for some wind gusts that could prompt a warning or two. Regardless, very heavy rain with this wave.

Thursday:

The morning rain chance looks highest with some easing the rest of the day.

Friday:

Next wave moves in. This one could line up very close to the Ohio River. Warm south of this wave, cooler north. Heavy rain looks to be the main threat with some training of the rain possible over the same locations. Isolated gusty t-storms possible across central/southern KY. The wave will linger a bit to start, then slide south and east.

Saturday:

This will be a tough one to call as the location of the warm front will be key. I think it has a chance to pull into southern IN which would put KY into the warm sector for Saturday night. The wind fields support severe wind gusts but instability would be lacking a bit. Having aid that, the models are still likely underplaying the ingredients so I think the severe risk is roughly along/south of the Ohio River. Heavy rain expected with this event as well.

Sunday:

We will dry things out west to east.

The total amount of rainfall with all of the above will depend on the tracks of these waves and thunderstorm activity. Flash Flooding is a real risk along with the ongoing river flooding.

Here is the video update:

