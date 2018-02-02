SnowTALK! Groundhog Day Edition

SnowBOARD

Phil says 6 more weeks of winter. And granted that happens regardless, the weather pattern certainly suggests attacks from winter will take place until the vernal equinox and likely even beyond into April.

But let's start small first.

THE WEEKEND:

Still seeing 2 pieces of energy that will pass through this weekend. Instead of one big storm, the waves still have a split look in path and timing. First one arrives late Saturday night. Wet snow for many with light grassy/slushy accumulations. Any snowfall looks to melt by sunrise Sunday as we warm up before the 2nd wave can even arrive. In fact, most of the daylight hours of Sunday look dry with temps into the 40s. But then the second piece rolls in. Depending on when it arrives, it may start as rain then mix then snow. With this one being more arctic in nature, I think it can over perform a bit and put down a couple inches in spots. Lows in the teens that night would lead to slick roads overnight into Mon AM. So worth watching.

We will get full sampling of this setup today. If the 2 pieces try to arrive closer together in time, we may end up with a more organized storm system to monitor. But for now, the split idea is winning.

NEXT WEEK:

I still see a decent low moving through the TN Valley around Tuesday night/Wednesday. This one looks strong enough that yes, it will have a warm flow in advance of it. So this is going to bring that lovely rain/snow line into WAVE Country. So this one by all means will need more time in the oven before we can get specific. But I do think it is one to watch with the NAO going slightly negative during this period of the week.

WARM OR COLD:

After that, the models want to warm us up a bit through Valentine's Day. However, signal analysis/indices still argue for a return to a cold/locked in pattern. Expect many model busts coming in the long term temps. Pattern still supports a flip to cold. Just how cold may be a better question to throw out there.

Here is the video.

If it does not play for you, CLICK HERE to get a direct feed. This process will soon get simplified for viewing videos. Thanks for your patience!

