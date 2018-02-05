 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Monday Edition

February 05, 2018

SnowTALK! Monday Edition

 

SNOWTALK17

 

SnowBOARD

SNOWBOAD17

Light snow chance coming tonight.  Mainly along/north of I-64.  Just like the rest, light amounts.  But enough for slick spots.  Timing looks to be mainly after 9pm. 

The main show looks to be tomorrow night into Wednesday.  This is a classic surging of warm air with cold air remaining stubborn at the ground level.  The issue, like 90% of the time in WAVE Country, is where will they overlap?  If the two layers just barely overlap, it will be a freezing rain issue for that zone.  If they overlap even more, sleet.   Up the the north, the amount of warmth aloft does not look as impressive, so the cold layer at lower levels would be thick enough for just snow.  

It will be a challenging setup as we have 29 counties to serve, and many of those will have varying types/amounts and at different times.  So be patient with us as we fine-tune the details on this setup.  We still could luck out and have the warm layer win out enough for mainly rain for many of us.  I am not a fan of ice at all, so I will gladly take that.

Video update is below.

CLICK HERE if the video player will not work for you.

 

wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pin It!

