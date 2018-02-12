SnowTALK (or WarmTALK) Monday Edition

It has been a messy morning and certainly proves how you don't need a winter storm to lead to chaos on the roads. This is why I actually like the bigger snow events. Keeps people at home. It is the minor ones that people venture out in and more crashes take place.

But we will get a break from all of that soon. A warmer and wetter pattern is developing. The last of the signals that held onto the idea of a colder attack later this month have faded away. This means the warm, humid flow from the Gulf of Mexico will visit us more often than the cold, north winds of Canada.

But too much of this setup can lead to bigger problems with flooding.

Are we done with the snow for the winter? No. In fact, there is a chance for snow Friday this week.

The video will coverage the overall setup and thoughts moving forward.