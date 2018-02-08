SnowTALK! Thursday Edition





SnowBOARD

Finally a chance to breathe :) At least for 48 hours.

Our next system comes in a couple of pieces. There is good news/bad news with those setups.

Bad: Prolonged precipitation chance that can extend for a few days.

Good: Precipitation will not be constant. More in waves with several dry periods.

And it does appears the setup this weekend will feature the above.

The first wave will be rain for southern KY that will spread to about the Ohio River Saturday afternoon/night. While a few showers are possible north of that, it appears the bulk of this wave will be for KY.

As that wave leaves Saturday night/early Sunday, there will be a cold push of air that will attempt to change some of the rain into a mix of snow/freezing rain (depending on the depth of that cold ) for areas NW of Louisville. It looks quite minor at this point.

The cold flow will continue to push through on Sunday. This part will be important for the next piece that rolls in Sunday night. The exact track of this second piece and just how far south/east the Sunday cold makes it...will determine whether or not we face a plain rain event Sunday night/Monday AM or some freezing rain.

At the moment, southern IN looks more at risk for this overlapping of the moisture/cold. With so many questions about the depth of the cold and how much moisture will be around, there is no way to speculate on any ice (or snow) amounts this far out. The good news is the warmer soil temps will help us out and there will be warming during the day Monday to keep any frozen issues limited in time.

I will discuss this in more detail on the video PLUS an update to the rest of the month's outlook.

Enjoy!