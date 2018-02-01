SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SnowBOARD

Weather-wise, very active pattern that will change in specifics many times. So it is important to stay close to the forecast updates for these changes as we evaluate the new data rolling in.

The first challenge is this evening/overnight.

Rain to snow setup. The models have struggled with this one for nearly 10 days now and still aren't that great this close. Overall theme remains the same. Rain showers today with them transitioning to snow late afternoon and evening...north to south. This will be a "thumping" of snow before it ends. How much will you get? That will depend on the rate at which it falls. You can pick up some grassy accumulation/slushy roads with a decent snow rate ...even at say 35°. Most of what the models show in snowfall will melt But it has been going back and forth on totals (as you model watchers know) based on the snow rate and temps. A lighter snow will just melt on contact and little if any accumulation. I think both setups will take place as this passes through...which makes drawing a snowmap a challenge as the amounts will certainly not be uniform; more patchy. Your reports will help later to make sure to let us know!!



What my main concern is how much of the wet roads/slush will freeze up overnight. Temperatures will go from 40s to 30s to 20s to 10s. That can freeze up the roads for sure. What can help ease that threat? A quicker shutoff to the rain/snow and/or some wind to dry the roads up. Wind speeds are coming in around 10 mph or so overnight. That will help. But if your road is sheltered from the wind, it would become icy.



I will keep monitoring this for a possible Alert Day for the overnight/AM road traffic period.

Next up?

Saturday night/Sunday.

As you will see in the video, the data trends still support this system being fairly progressive more to the east than cutting up to the north. This would keep the precip type from rain to snow and perhaps back and forth. As the setup stands now, the system doesn't seem strong enough to produce a heavier snow event.

As always, that could change but the argument remains against it for now. I am waiting on a key piece to get sampled near noon tomorrow.

Next?

Tuesday night/Wednesday.

Now this one is the opposite. The date supports a stronger system that would want to cut up to the north. This would mean a heavy snow band on its NW quadrant, but it would also mean the rain/snow line would likely fall within WAVE Country or at least close-by. So this one will need more time in the oven, but I do think it is one to watch.

Any more?

Yes. Several more system zip by but the timing and intensity of those is just too hard to pinpoint that far out. Even more important is trying to figure out how much of this arctic cold is going to drop in from the north and at what angle. We will worry about all that part later.

We have enough on our plates for now lol

