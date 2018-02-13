 Weather Blog: Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

« SnowTALK (or WarmTALK) Monday Edition | Main

February 13, 2018

Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

EARLIESTALERT

 

 

SnowBOARD

SNOWBOAD17

 

Yup, nothing on it of interest that can be added.  When the warm signals, rain would be the dominant precp type.  Are we done with snow?  Are you kidding? You never say that around here until March is over :)  

But we will have some headaches to endure.  With the warmer pattern comes the heavy rain and river flooding potential.  Severe thunderstorm setups would have to be evaluated more on a closer range and tracked with each wave of energy that moves through. As of now, the heavy rain is the main issue.

Here is today's video that will break down the setup in the days ahead.

 

Posted by on February 13, 2018 at 09:23 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...