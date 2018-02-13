Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition





SnowBOARD

Yup, nothing on it of interest that can be added. When the warm signals, rain would be the dominant precp type. Are we done with snow? Are you kidding? You never say that around here until March is over :)

But we will have some headaches to endure. With the warmer pattern comes the heavy rain and river flooding potential. Severe thunderstorm setups would have to be evaluated more on a closer range and tracked with each wave of energy that moves through. As of now, the heavy rain is the main issue.

Here is today's video that will break down the setup in the days ahead.