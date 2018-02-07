SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Warm air aloft dominating much of WAVE Country as expected. The soil/ground temps helped keep pavement temps up in many locations overnight for the ice to form on elevated objects. Meanwhile, the colder air north--- sleet and snow feel and roads were much more of a mess. To our south, pockets of the colder air were trapped in the valleys that the warmer flow could not push out. That lead to icing as well and was expected in patchy cases. Our issue the next few hours is the temperature drop and freezing drizzle in the area. That will allow for slick roads to develop in spots that were fine overnight. Just use caution.

Looking ahead...

Warmer weather. There is one system for the weekend that I will discuss in more detail on the video that needs to be watched. There is a sneaky wave trying to join the party across the southeast early Sunday. That may allow for some light snowfall.

The warmer pattern should hold until the cold "regroups" and tries to drop back down late month. Such a move would aid in what looks to be an active March weather pattern for the region.

Here is the video.

If it does not play for you, please CLICK HERE to get a direct link to it.

wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports