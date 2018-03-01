Alert Day Update: Thursday

Quick update.... 10:30am

Tracking the band of rain and some thunder just west of I-65. The lightning has been very sparse as there is not much instability to work of course. However, the band of rain can tap into the stronger winds aloft to produce gusts over 40 mph briefly in some locations.

The actual cold front will pass through just after lunch. The wind will then shift from the SW to NW and remain gusty with speeds over 35 mph at times. The NW flow will allow for temperatures to drop into the 50s...40s and eventually 30s this evening. Most of the rain will be ahead/along the cold front with dry weather after its passage.

Weekend still looks sunny and pleasant.

There will be another front on Monday with rain and some gusty winds.

The setup remains unclear next week as there will be a couple of waves that will slide in. The question is the depth of cold air when they move through. There is still the risk for rain or snow or even a mix.

At this time, we should start to warm back up again next weekend. Hopefully that will take place in time for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Highlands on the 10th.

We will keep you posted!!