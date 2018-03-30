Earliest Alert Friday Edition

Sorry for my delay the past few days. My schedule has been all over the place.

And so is the weather.

So what's next? Everything lol.

Let's break it down by time periods:

WEEKEND

Sat-Windy/warm surge into the 60s. Rain by late day and night with the cold front.

Sat Night- Cold front stalls to our south. We should gain several hours of dry time after midnight

Easter Morning- The front will be key. Right now, the amount of "lift" from the front looks subtle enough to keep rain chances out. But we'll have to watch that.

Easter Afternoon- The "lift" increases and precipitation breaks out. Mostly rain but the heavier pockets could mix with/change to those big, wet snowflakes.

Easter Night: The mix will slowly fade. I can't rule out a minor grassy accumulation...but most of the frozen stuff will melt with the lighter rates kicking in.

NEXT WEEK

Mon-Tue: All about the front. It will become a warm front and move north early Tuesday. It may remain active along it with showers/thunder.

Tue Afternoon: Windy and warm. Just how much sunshine is up in the air, but this looks to be a classic warm sector setup with strong winds and overachieving highs. Into the 70s we go!

Tuesday Night: Thunderstorm potential. Too early to talk severity...but the wind energy is at least there as well as low level shear. But we have time to fine-tune this. Expect SPC to react by tomorrow for this period in some fashion.

Late Week/Next Weekend: Potential front that may dive far south to allow for snow to come back into the forecast. But this is far from set in stone. Active pattern period so if you have plans during this time range---keep checking back in.

Here is today's video that includes the latest update into Thunder/Derby.