Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

This post will focus more on the longer term today.

The pattern once we move into next week will feature more amplitude changes in the jet stream. This is going to give the operational models a field day with daily changes.

Using the ensembles is the best way to go with these patterns and then you can narrow down more with operational models when closer in time.

For example, look at the models and ensembles for late next week:





The top left is GFS operational. Below it is its ensemble mean.

The middle box is the EURO operational and below the ensemble>

And the Canadian operational isn't posted, but you can see its ensemble in the bottom right.

Notice how the ensembles agree fairly well that we will be coming out of a colder pattern, and entering a warmer one. They also show a potential strong storm system in the Plains. This setup would indeed favor a warm flow for us with t-storms in time and perhaps even strong thunderstorms.

But the operational models are not exactly on board. Well, the GFS is actually closer than the EURO...which wants to drop in another snow-maker for us.

Even looking at the new LONG term EURO model that ran last night, you can see it is trending warmer for that period. So we will keep that trend going in our forecast with the support being there.

The unsettling part is that the trend to return to either a flat/zonal flow and/or a dip over the East keeps showing up as we move toward the end of March and start April.

It still is there for mid April.





Does that mean more wintry weather? Not necessarily. These maps are 5 day averages. My feeling on this is that it will indicate a classic severe weather season for the Plains. Not to say we won't have t-storms in our area as well but several warm climbs and cool drops would take place. Basically what you would expect for spring.

We shall see how it trends.