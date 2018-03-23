 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Friday Edition

« SnowTALK! Thursday Edition | Main

March 23, 2018

SnowTALK! Friday Edition

SNOWTALK17

 

It will be an interesting 24 hours for our area with temperature thresholds and the track of the low pressure being absolutely critical to what type of weather event you will have.

Overall theme is the same.  Snow risk is higher N/E of Louisville.  All rain elsewhere with locally heavy rain at times.

This is a setup that can favor some thunder with the rain and yes, thundersnow to the north/east.

Expect many adjustments to the timing/forecast amounts of wintry winter ....as we head into tonight.  This is going to be a very tough call folks.  So bear with us as we will get the info out as often as we can as confidence increases.

It will be a messy Saturday whether just rain or you have to deal with the wintry side.

Sunday will be better.

Here is the video update to explain all of this mess along with some longer term info.

 

Posted by on March 23, 2018 at 10:18 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...