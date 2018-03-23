SnowTALK! Friday Edition

It will be an interesting 24 hours for our area with temperature thresholds and the track of the low pressure being absolutely critical to what type of weather event you will have.

Overall theme is the same. Snow risk is higher N/E of Louisville. All rain elsewhere with locally heavy rain at times.

This is a setup that can favor some thunder with the rain and yes, thundersnow to the north/east.

Expect many adjustments to the timing/forecast amounts of wintry winter ....as we head into tonight. This is going to be a very tough call folks. So bear with us as we will get the info out as often as we can as confidence increases.

It will be a messy Saturday whether just rain or you have to deal with the wintry side.

Sunday will be better.

Here is the video update to explain all of this mess along with some longer term info.