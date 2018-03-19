SnowTALK! Monday Edition

Hopefully we can get the banner to switch out soon as the seasons are about to flip on the calendar. But for now, SnowTALK! will remain.

Having said that, it will be the risk for some gusty t-storms this afternoon/evening across southern KY that the video will start with today. Tornado outbreak looking likely for Nashville to Atlanta. Let's hope people are fully aware and stay safe!

The low pressure with this severe threat will transfer to the east coast. Meanwhile, the upper low will split off over the Ohio Valley Tuesday PM into Wednesday. This will be a colder core system that will help promote any rain to snow with the precipitation rate. Another wet, slushy snow event. Since the timing for majority of it to fall will be nocturnal, there will be a risk at some accumulation. Once the sun gets above the horizon Wednesday, it will fade into memory.

Here is the video to break all of this down.