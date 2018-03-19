 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Monday Edition

« SnowTALK! Thursday Edition | Main

March 19, 2018

SnowTALK! Monday Edition

SNOWTALK17

Hopefully we can get the banner to switch out soon as the seasons are about to flip on the calendar.  But for now, SnowTALK! will remain.

Having said that, it will be the risk for some gusty t-storms this afternoon/evening across southern KY that the video will start with today.  Tornado outbreak looking likely for Nashville to Atlanta.  Let's hope people are fully aware and stay safe!  

The low pressure with this severe threat will transfer to the east coast. Meanwhile, the upper low will split off over the Ohio Valley Tuesday PM into Wednesday.  This will be a colder core system that will help promote any rain to snow with the precipitation rate.  Another wet, slushy snow event.  Since the timing for majority of it to fall will be nocturnal, there will be a risk at some accumulation.  Once the sun gets above the horizon Wednesday, it will fade into memory.

Here is the video to break all of this down.

 

Posted by on March 19, 2018 at 08:55 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...