SnowTALK! Monday Edition

Yes, it is back. Don't be shocked. :)

We have a very busy weather that will take us through the next 7 days.

So let's break it up into time periods:

Tonight's rain:

The strong east/dry flow is eating away at this rain band long enough to keep us dry...but cloudy. Eventually, that flow will ease and the rain band will win out. That would make this a nighttime rain event coming out way. Rain totals look light. Generally .25" or less.

Tuesday:

The upper low attach to the above will help provide for a strong W/SW wind during the day. Gusts over 30 mph likely. Warm as well with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday night/Wednesday:

The low will slide south right on top of us. That colder air aloft will then get pushed down toward the lower levels. This will really cool us off overnight. Cold enough that some snow may either mix in with some rain showers or the rain showers could go over to some bursts of wet snow. Minor grass amounts possible. Near repeat on Wednesday, but the sun angle is higher so the weak nature of this low will battle that and likely keep most areas in liquid form if anything does develop. Chilly otherwise.

Friday-Weekend:

Our main period to watch.

One low moves by Friday lift the air enough to lead to some rain showers. Snow possible north but looks out of our range for now. This may linger into Friday night/early Saturday.

The next wave will be Saturday and looks to bring rain mainly south toward evening.

Then then final wave will pass to our south Sunday. However, strong energy from Canada will then dive down and link up with this last one. It is the "linking up/phasing" of these two that could really make things interesting in our weather. Rain to snow for Sunday is how things are trending. It will be a setup to watch. Still plenty of time to going crazy with the modeling adjustments. :)

Here is today's video!