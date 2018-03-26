SnowTALK! Monday Edtiion

The pattern this week will be a warmer one and at times...wet. There will be some breaks in the action that can allow for some decent warmth a few degrees either side of 70. But when the clouds/rain rule...expect generally 50s and and 60s.

There is a chance our late week system may end with a touch of snow but not enough showing up in the data that is worth anything more than just a mention.

The setup just after Easter is a colder one that does feature more of a robust look when it comes to snowfall. But that data is far from any agreement with such a constant flow of storm systems. The errors with this beyond day 3 are larger than usual.

Just know that as it stands today, the overall model support is there for a colder (than normal) setup early April. We will just trend the details as we get closer.

I will be curious to see the new long term EURO tonight to see how it is trending for mid April through Derby. The last update was a colder than normal look. Let's open that will change!!

Here is today's video update: