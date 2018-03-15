SnowTALK! Thursday Edition







Very much a whiplash forecast ahead of us. Or as we call it here in WAVE Country, "spring".

A cold front will come through today...but other than a change in wind direction, you won't notice.

The problem is that front will lay the groundwork for cold air in place early tomorrow as moisture tries to return. I am suspect how much can actually return however. Leaning toward a mainly dry setup during the daylight hours tomorrow. It would only take a small amount of drizzle in the morning to lead to issues when temps are at/below freezing, but the risk for such just looks too small right now.

The rain should increase Friday night into Saturday AM with even some lightning/thunder possible.

The temperature profile Saturday is interesting. 40s north, 70s south. Louisville right in the middle. Certainly some bust potential on highs when you have a tight contrast like that. So some will either get surprised or disappointed :)

Sunday still looks mainly dry but the rain will arrive later that night.

Rain likely Monday into Tuesday.

Then the low will transfer to a coastal low. This will allow for a changeover from rain to snow Tuesday into Wednesday. It looks like another wet snow event but too early to talk amounts. I will say if it a daytime snow--don't expect much. This time of you year...you need the darkness of night to aid in snowfall. And even that becomes a struggle.

Much warmer toward the following weekend with a decent risk of strong t-storms coming into play.

Details in today's video (note: I am out Friday....back Monday!)