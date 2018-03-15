 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

« SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition | Main

March 15, 2018

SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

SNOWTALK17

Very much a whiplash forecast ahead of us.  Or as we call it here in WAVE Country, "spring".

A cold front will come through today...but other than a change in wind direction, you won't notice.

The problem is that front will lay the groundwork for cold air in place early tomorrow as moisture tries to return.  I am suspect how much can actually return however.  Leaning toward a mainly dry setup during the daylight hours tomorrow.  It would only take a small amount of drizzle in the morning to lead to issues when temps are at/below freezing, but the risk for such just looks too small right now.

The rain should increase Friday night into Saturday AM with even some lightning/thunder possible.

The temperature profile Saturday is interesting.  40s north, 70s south.  Louisville right in the middle.  Certainly some bust potential on highs when you have a tight contrast like that.  So some will either get surprised or disappointed :)  

Sunday still looks mainly dry but the rain will arrive later that night.

Rain likely Monday into Tuesday.  

Then the low will transfer to a coastal low.  This will allow for a changeover from rain to snow Tuesday into Wednesday.  It looks like another wet snow event but too early to talk amounts.  I will say if it a daytime snow--don't expect much.  This time of you year...you need the darkness of night to aid in snowfall.  And even that becomes a struggle.

Much warmer toward the following weekend with a decent risk of strong t-storms coming into play.

Details in today's video (note: I am out Friday....back Monday!)

 

 

 

Posted by on March 15, 2018 at 08:15 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...