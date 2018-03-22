SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

Yes, winter is not wanting to give up.

Our next setup of interest involves a warm front that will battle a cold high pressure to our east on Saturday. The cold flow will win in some areas...the warmer flow for the rest which may be more than 50% of WAVE Country.

Couple of factors to watch for...

How much snow melts today?

That will help determining how much will melt Friday.

Why is that important? The snow on the ground would lower the lowest level air temps when the rain moves in overnight Friday into Saturday. As of now, most of the snow looks to be gone by that point.

The setup Saturday is one that if the temperatures in the any layer of the atmosphere change a couple of degrees here or there, you end up with a COMPLETELY different outcome. And it is possible they will change over time meaning some of our counties could see varying types of precipitation as Saturday evolves.

The video explains this complicated setup better.

Next week is a setup to watch as we look to enter another blocking period that may lock us into a rainy pattern. With the recent snow melt and future rain outlook next week, flooding would become an issue. So that will be the next item on our plates to deal with.

Busy times for sure.

Here is the video update!

