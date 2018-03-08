 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

« SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition | Main

March 08, 2018

SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

 

SNOWTALK17

Once again snow showers this morning cause problems on the roads.  We will improve things today as the dry air really takes over.  This will allow for more sunshine and a clearing sky tonight.

Friday's setup is interesting with the warm front.  Dewpoints look low to start with.  So the question is evaporative cooling.  This is when the atmosphere will have to use moisture falling through the clouds to bring the dewpoint up to reach saturation...at which point precipitation then reaches the ground.  However, when you do that...the temperature drops as well.  The "drop" that could take place would put us into snow range Friday evening.  These setups can be very tricky as I have witnessed many times that too much of the moisture was "used" up by the time saturation was reached and therefore it is a non-event.  As of now, there appears to be enough for a band of rain to go to wet snow and yes, accumulate.  It also appears the "drop" would only take us to about 34 degrees which would keep the roads wet/slushy and the snow on the grass. This is all model based for now until we can get good weather balloon data tomorrow to verify what the models have been hinting. So stay tuned for updates.

The weekend system is starting to lock in on a track...mainly south.  This doesn't mean we will escape all the impacts of the system. The video today explain the latest...

 

Posted by on March 08, 2018 at 09:09 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...