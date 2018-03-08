SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

Once again snow showers this morning cause problems on the roads. We will improve things today as the dry air really takes over. This will allow for more sunshine and a clearing sky tonight.

Friday's setup is interesting with the warm front. Dewpoints look low to start with. So the question is evaporative cooling. This is when the atmosphere will have to use moisture falling through the clouds to bring the dewpoint up to reach saturation...at which point precipitation then reaches the ground. However, when you do that...the temperature drops as well. The "drop" that could take place would put us into snow range Friday evening. These setups can be very tricky as I have witnessed many times that too much of the moisture was "used" up by the time saturation was reached and therefore it is a non-event. As of now, there appears to be enough for a band of rain to go to wet snow and yes, accumulate. It also appears the "drop" would only take us to about 34 degrees which would keep the roads wet/slushy and the snow on the grass. This is all model based for now until we can get good weather balloon data tomorrow to verify what the models have been hinting. So stay tuned for updates.

The weekend system is starting to lock in on a track...mainly south. This doesn't mean we will escape all the impacts of the system. The video today explain the latest...