 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

« SnowTALK! Thursday Edition | Main | SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition »

March 13, 2018

SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SNOWTALK17

 

 

SnowBOARD

  SNOWBOAD17

 

Well, here we are 7 days away from the vernal equinox...and still look at winter wanting to fight on.

The good news is that we will at least have some warm spikes in the mist of this fight, but cold attacks nonetheless.  

So when can we expect this?

First chance is later today/tonight.
Snow squalls will move in from the north today.  Some may be mixed with rain for a few hours as we climb above 40.  But it will be mostly snow this evening.  Given the instability these little guys will have, each squall can produce a quick .25" to .50" of snow with low visibility.  Most of WAVE Country will have a risk at them, but not all of you will experience them.  If you do, watch for slick spots to form after sunset as we drop toward the freezing mark and even lower overnight.

We will get a break for a couple of days with a warm spike Thursday.

Friday/Saturday will feature rain at times, and depending on the time of day...snow.  There is still a good cold pocket to our northeast during this period.  How much of that invades our area while the rain moves through is still questionable.  I think it is fair to add at least a mention of frozen precip during the colder parts of Friday and Saturday and just rain during the warmer periods.  This will need some fine-tuning as the data I have looked at so far is quite cluttered and when you deal with temperature sensitive weather....there is no need to get too specific just yet. 

Another warm spike comes Sunday and Monday...but the "spikes" do not look as impressive as they once did. The EURO especially has been trending toward a flatter pattern and nearly a colder look.  It continues that trend today and GFS is now starting to catch up.  While I do think we will warm some with some rain/thunder, the risk is there for this to go to snow at the end...likely next Tuesday.  But that is all I can really say at this point.

The video will go into more visual details of the setup.

 

Posted by on March 13, 2018 at 09:24 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...