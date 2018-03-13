SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

SnowBOARD

Well, here we are 7 days away from the vernal equinox...and still look at winter wanting to fight on.

The good news is that we will at least have some warm spikes in the mist of this fight, but cold attacks nonetheless.

So when can we expect this?

First chance is later today/tonight.

Snow squalls will move in from the north today. Some may be mixed with rain for a few hours as we climb above 40. But it will be mostly snow this evening. Given the instability these little guys will have, each squall can produce a quick .25" to .50" of snow with low visibility. Most of WAVE Country will have a risk at them, but not all of you will experience them. If you do, watch for slick spots to form after sunset as we drop toward the freezing mark and even lower overnight.

We will get a break for a couple of days with a warm spike Thursday.

Friday/Saturday will feature rain at times, and depending on the time of day...snow. There is still a good cold pocket to our northeast during this period. How much of that invades our area while the rain moves through is still questionable. I think it is fair to add at least a mention of frozen precip during the colder parts of Friday and Saturday and just rain during the warmer periods. This will need some fine-tuning as the data I have looked at so far is quite cluttered and when you deal with temperature sensitive weather....there is no need to get too specific just yet.

Another warm spike comes Sunday and Monday...but the "spikes" do not look as impressive as they once did. The EURO especially has been trending toward a flatter pattern and nearly a colder look. It continues that trend today and GFS is now starting to catch up. While I do think we will warm some with some rain/thunder, the risk is there for this to go to snow at the end...likely next Tuesday. But that is all I can really say at this point.

The video will go into more visual details of the setup.