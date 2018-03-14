 Weather Blog: SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

March 14, 2018

SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SNOWTALK17

 

Overall, nothing significant is showing up on the wintry side.  But they rarely do this far out in March.  So we will take each system one at a time.   The good news is that we will continue to work in more and more of these warm spikes as the month continues.  You guys know I love snow, but it is time to MOVE ON!

Here is how the next few weather systems look:

Friday:
Wave of rain passes through KY and parts of southern IN.  How much of an east wind flow at the surface will determine how cold we can get when it arrives.  There risk here looks to be either freezing rain or just plain rain.  The warm layer looks too warm for snow right now. And to add, anything frozen looks brief.  Monitoring it...

Saturday:
There will be another wave that will pass through.  GFS and NAM are north and drier with this.  I think that is the more likely route so we plan to keep cloudy skies in for now and low rain chances.  Hopefully we can improve that forecast even more when we get closer, but it still looks cool for right now.

Sunday:
Most, if not all, of the models agree on a warming day here with some sunshine.  

Monday:
Low pressure begins to send in a wave of rain and maybe thunder.

Tuesday:
Potential for another phasing of a wave behind the Monday one to allow for some backlash snow, but as of now...that risk looks low.

A break comes Wednesday and maybe Thursday.

Next system arrives with rain/thunder on Friday into that weekend.

Here is the video breakdown that will include a new global forecast for the spring:

Posted by on March 14, 2018 at 08:21 AM

Comments

