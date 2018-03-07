SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

SnowBOARD

Most of those items are minor, FYI. The video will focus more on the Sunday-Monday setup which is complex---yet even that one would not be a major snow as it stands now.

Here is how the rest of the week/end will likely evolve...

Rest of today...

Upper low will spin overhead with its center to our east. Dry air will fit this setup but there is enough moisture in the lower layers to allow for clouds to re-form if any sun breaks develop. Also enough moisture for some snow showers to develop from time to time...with their motion shifting in from the N/NW. Some sprinkles may mix in with some of the snow showers if we warm up enough. But the cold layer looks thick enough for the flakes.

Tonight...

There is another lobe of energy that will drop in tonight that could help promote some briefly heavier snow showers. The question here is the amount of moisture still left vs the energy to promote them. The plan is just to mention snow showers for now, but keep in mind we will be colder tonight than we were this morning---so any snow bursts could lead to slick spots. No widespread issues expected.

Thursday...

Flurries possible early but the moisture content will really start to fade by this point. In fact, some sunshine is expected. The flow/atmosphere is colder, but sunshine would help in offsetting that to allow for highs fairly close to today's.

Friday/Friday night...

We look dry during the day. There will be a warm front lifting the air over KY/TN later that night. That should promote rain to develop right over us. The issue is that there may be just enough cold air for a burst of snow if the rate is high enough. Light snowfall amounts would again be possible where that banding forms. Current thinking is roughly Salem to about Danville, KY. But we will adjust that.

Saturday...

Depending on how active that Friday night wave is, some early showers will be possible. This would lead to a mostly dry day with highs in the 50s. I say "mostly dry" as our main southern low will be ejecting from the Plains Saturday afternoon. Its forward speed will determine if we need to add rain into the forecast Saturday night or wait until Sunday.

Sunday/Monday...

This is the complex part. Southern low that has a varying track along with a smaller piece of energy diving in from Canada. Do they meet up? Do they offset in timing that one arrives much earlier than the other? Those are some of the questions we have on this ordeal.

I go into more details on the video and also a quick look for the rest of March.