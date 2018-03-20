SnowTALK! Winter Storm Warning Tonight





Quick update on the setup for tonight.

THE SETUP

The low continues to develop/fill-in across Kentucky at this hour. Most of the rain/snow is on its western side and that will hold true for most of its life as it moves east.

It will be the due west/northwest quadurants that will feature the best banding features...so the track of this low will be key on who actually experiences those. The trend for Indiana and northern KY still looks good for this. There is a fairly sharp cutoff to those features for its southern/southwestern quadrants. Remember, the flow around the low will be counter-clockwise so you will need to look north/northeast on the radar to see what is about to swing down your way.

THE ALERTS

NWS Louisville has the Winter Storm Warnings in place (including Louisville) where the best banding and amount of moisture will overlap. Winter Weather Advisories surround the warning areas. The difference? In terms of pure snowfall, Winter Weather Advisories are typically for 1-4" and Winter Storm Warnings are for 4"+. There will be several locations in the advisory zone that will get close to that 4" threshold to warning level. Either way, prepare for some accumulating snowfall tonight.

THE TIMING

This will vary from county to county, but in general expect the rain/sleet/snow mix along/west of I-65 through sunset. The closer we get to sunset, the more snow reports we expect and likely grassy accumulations.

After sunset, it will be an off/on situation with the snow bands that will rotate around the low. Each wave/band that passes through will reduce visibility with rapid accumulations in grasses areas with slush on the roads. Once we get past the 11pm hour, surface temperatures will get to the critical levels that untreated roads could start to develop accumulation of snow on top of the slush fairly quick. This is when driving will be a challenge. The WARNING areas are most at risk for this situation. Temperatures will continue to drop to and slightly below freezing though sunrise Wednesday.

I have been tracking a band that keeps showing up around 5 or 6am to the northeast of Louisville that would rotate in during the core rush period. Now, whether that still holds in future data runs I do not know, but that is something to watch as moderate/heavy snow in the metro at that time certainly would lead to problems.

After 8am, the bands of snow will become less intense and more sporadic. This trend will continue through midday before fading away altogether.

Untreated roads will be prone to hazardous driving from roughly 11pm through 8am. After that point, the solar energy of the rising sun (even behind the clouds) will help in the melting process and roads should improve leaving wet roads for the daytime period Wednesday.

It worth noting that if skies do clear Wednesday night, we could drop into the 20s into early Thursday. This would renew the slick road potential due to the re-freezing.

EXPECTED AMOUNTS

As we have already witnessed today, a developing low pressure will cause a near constant adjusting of snowfall projections as the small details affect the amounts and placement. It will be important that you keep checking the latest forecast for the most up-to-date snowfall potential.

Having said that, this is how it looks as of 4pm ET









YOUR REPORTS

These setups highly rely on snow reports and pictures/video. Please send us your info to our social media pages: WAVE3Weather on Twitter and Facebook. You can also email pix@wave3.com if you do not have those social media accounts. Try to be as descriptive as you can to help us gauge accumulations and roadway conditions.

The good thing about March snows is that they are very manageable ...yet can cause us the most headaches. Especially with tree damage and power outages. Which both are possible in the WARNING zones.

Welome to Spring.