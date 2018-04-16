(4/16) - SNOW OVER IT!

Are you "snow over it"? You're crazy if you aren't! :) Snow showers moving through today as an upper-level low pressure passes overhead will put down a dusting on some elevated and grassy surfaces. Temperatures will stay well above freezing today, so no need to worry about snow on roads.

A FREEZE WARNING goes into effect tonight as skies clear out. Some will wake up with temperatures in the 20s in the morning. Make sure you cover or bring in those sensitive plants and be sure your pets are warm enough overnight!

Our next round of rainfall arrives late Wednesday, but it'll be light. A cold front punching in will be the culprit for not only the showers, but also a dive from the mid 70s on Wednesday back down to the upper 50s on Thursday. We'll be dry on Thursday and Friday though.

That brings us to Thunder Over Louisville. It's never easy to get perfect weather this time of year, especially in a pattern like the one we've been in. We may be in luck though... as we've been telling you for the past week now a system moving through this weekend looks to take a slower trek into WAVE Country, which will delay the rain until Sunday, or even Monday if you look at the Euro model. We've not taken out the rain chance for Saturday to be sure since a few light showers may develop as the warmer air moves in ahead of this system (what we as nerd meteorologists call "isentropic ascent"). Regardless, it looks like a fairly mild Thunder with temperatures in the 60s. We had to bring that down from the 70s since this system looks to take a more southerly route, suppressing a lot of the warmer air to the south.

The pattern looks to be pretty calm for the next workweek before another round of storminess arrives next weekend as we get ready to start May. While it's still too early for a specific Derby forecast, it appears the cooler-than-average and wetter-than-average weather will stick around. Keep your fingers crossed!