(4/17) Goodbye to Winter 2017-18

I'm calling it. Winter 2017-18 is over. Yeah, it's technically spring now, but we really didn't get off on the right foot. Yesterday's snow was proof of that. Given the departure of that snow and warmer temperatures over the next couple weeks, the window of opportunity for bonafide winter weather has closed. Call me a snow-hater (I'm usually not!), but this winter has dragged on long enough. Goodbye Frosty. :)

We picked up 0.2" of snow in Louisville yesterday. That's not much at all, but for the month of April is raises eyebrows. It puts our seasonal snow total over 19", which is more than 6" ABOVE normal. Many folks in January had given up on snow because of many missed opportunities and a pattern earlier in the month that made it "too cold" to snow.

Yesterday was also the most below-average day of both astronomical and meteorological spring so far. Our average temperature of 38° yesterday was 20° below average. We should be near 70° this time of year!

In terms of the forecast, we're still keeping an eye on a thin band of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder for late Wednesday. This looks to be inconsequential aside from the temperature drop that will come behind the front that's driving it. We'll go from 75° on Wednesday to 58° on Thursday with a slow return to the mid 60s in time for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it continues to trend drier for Thunder Over Louisville. We've taken the rain chance out completely for Saturday's festivities. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s during the air show and in the upper 50s for fireworks. Nice! Make sure you have a light jacket. Sunday's and Monday's rain chances may be eliminated completely as well if the current trend of delaying and pushing south the system we've been talking about continues.

The pattern looks pretty calm next week. No real weathermakers approach until next weekend, the end of the month. A low pressure system moving into the Upper Midwest will likely drive a round of storms into WAVE Country at some point close to April 30th. I've kept Saturday, April 29th dry for the KDF Marathon and miniMarathon as the trends point toward a frontal passage closer to the 30th on Sunday, but if you're heading out that Saturday you'll want to stay with us for forecast updates. This system does have some severe weather potential should it get enough instability together and pass through during the daylight hours.

We'll have a more specific look at Kentucky Derby weather in the coming days.