(4/18) - Spring showers and wind this evening

A warm front moving through today takes us into the mid 70s. A cold front this evening spreads a broken line of showers into the region (with thunder) and brings in cooler air for the next few days. Our best chance for rain in Louisville is 6-7pm. The thing you may notice most out of all of this? Wind. Gusts of 35-40 mph are possible this evening with the cold front and especially after it passes overnight. Make sure your patio furniture and garbage cans are secured!

The Thunder Over Louisville forecast remains unchanged. We'll see a few clouds during the air show with temperatures in the mid 60s and increased cloud cover in the evening with upper 50s for the fireworks show. The winds will be from the east-northeast during the fireworks, which is somewhat rare for this area since we're used to winds out of a more westerly direction. This will blow the fireworks smoke west-southwest into West Louisville, parts of the Portland neighborhood, and to a lesser degree into southern Floyd County, IN.

At this point the mostly dry weekend forecast is a good bet. The same system that has prior rain chances for the weekend has been delayed until late Sunday into Monday, and the latest model data has that system jogging north somewhat, increasing our rain potential for that time frame. There's also a weakening wave of low pressure that will be diving in from the northwest on Tuesday into Wednesday, giving us further shower chances. These shower chances will likely keep our temperatures slightly below normal, in the mid 60s for many and upper 60s here in the city.

We're still watching for a "warning shot" of showers from a weak front around the 27th, but toward the last day of the month we'll see potential for a larger, more impactful system. The latest Rossby wave signal analysis has this potential pegged down well, and runs of the GFS model are certainly picking up on it. This would be our next chance of more active, stronger storms. That's not a bad deal though when you consider we'll only have minor showers possible a few days out of the time leading up to that!

For DERBY I'm still pegging that Saturday as being below-average in temperature. It's too early for certainty, but the rain chance does look low, if any due to the timing of these systems via Rossby wave and deterministic model analysis (AKA the tail-end of the Euro and GFS model runs). Let's hope that holds!