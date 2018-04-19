 Weather Blog: (4/19) - Freeze Warning? In Mid April!?

« (4/18) - Spring showers and wind this evening | Main | DERBY WEEK THOUGHTS »

April 19, 2018

(4/19) - Freeze Warning? In Mid April!?

Freeze Warning Yep, many folks in Southern Indiana and the Bluegrass region of Kentucky are under a Freeze Warning from 1-10am Friday. In Louisville and points south it's a Frost Advisory.

 

 

 

 

Friam

While 20s are possible in Southern Indiana, it's not a guarantee since winds overnight may stay elevated enough that the atmosphere wouldn't "decouple" much. That's when the layer of air near the ground level becomes more stable and cold due to radiational cooling that the layer of air above it in the atmosphere. That decoupling is what really helps those temperatures dive since the air near the ground isn't as mixed up with air in other parts of the atmosphere.

 

 

ThunderThat should be the last of the legit-cold overnight weather for a while. Milder air begins to return slowwwwwwwwly for the rest of this week, weekend, and next week. This means that Thunder Over Louisville will be pleasant, but still below-average for this year temperature-wise. Looking for highs in the 60s and fireworks temperatures in the 50s on Saturday.

 

 

FuturecastEarly next week's rain chance continues to spike with that southern low pressure system and a cold front coming up to meet it by Wednesday. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible in Louisville between Monday and Wednesday's rainfall, with higher totals possible south. It's doubtful this will produce any thunder due to lack of deep moisture in the atmosphere (dew points in the 50s).

 

GFSMW_prec_prec_213This takes us to late next week when we have another shower chance with yet another system moving in from the west. The models today have been iffy on the timing of this, but we still have it pinned to Friday of next week due to prior Rossby wave analysis of this and how things were trending yesterday. The hope is that the Euro and GFS both back off on their slower timing of this because that would have big impacts on the KDF Marathon and the mini. The GFS is even trying to throw in some thunderstorms with this at the moment. We'll keep you abreast of any changes!

 

GFSMW_prec_prec_252We're still keeping our eye on a potential bigger storm system for the end of the month. This one could bring us a bigger potential for heavy rain and storms, followed by cooler air. Still too fuzzy for any certainty or specifics on that one.

 

 

 

 


Cfs_t2m_anom_20E_northamerica_2018041900_81That end-of-April storm, should it happen, would bring in cooler air and set us up for Derby week. The coolest of that post-storm air would likely be gone by Derby day itself, but we'd still be below-average according to the CFS (see right), EPS, and Rossby wave analysis long-range data. The EPS and GEFS ensemble models also have the AO (Arctic Oscillation) going neutral or negative around the first week of May, which is a signal that colder air from the Arctic will be at play in our weather pattern. A typical day on May 5th according to climatology would be a high of 74° and a low of 54°, so even if we're slightly below normal we'd still be in the 60s and lower 70s. Let's hope that's the case! Still way too early on specifics for precipitation, but the tail end of the deterministic models (the GFS and Euro) along with Rossby wave analysis are still trending toward dry.

Ecmwf_eps_ao_2018041900Ecmwf_eps_ao_2018041900

Posted by on April 19, 2018 at 08:52 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

The comments to this entry are closed.

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...