(4/19) - Freeze Warning? In Mid April!?

Yep, many folks in Southern Indiana and the Bluegrass region of Kentucky are under a Freeze Warning from 1-10am Friday. In Louisville and points south it's a Frost Advisory.

While 20s are possible in Southern Indiana, it's not a guarantee since winds overnight may stay elevated enough that the atmosphere wouldn't "decouple" much. That's when the layer of air near the ground level becomes more stable and cold due to radiational cooling that the layer of air above it in the atmosphere. That decoupling is what really helps those temperatures dive since the air near the ground isn't as mixed up with air in other parts of the atmosphere.

That should be the last of the legit-cold overnight weather for a while. Milder air begins to return slowwwwwwwwly for the rest of this week, weekend, and next week. This means that Thunder Over Louisville will be pleasant, but still below-average for this year temperature-wise. Looking for highs in the 60s and fireworks temperatures in the 50s on Saturday.

Early next week's rain chance continues to spike with that southern low pressure system and a cold front coming up to meet it by Wednesday. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible in Louisville between Monday and Wednesday's rainfall, with higher totals possible south. It's doubtful this will produce any thunder due to lack of deep moisture in the atmosphere (dew points in the 50s).

This takes us to late next week when we have another shower chance with yet another system moving in from the west. The models today have been iffy on the timing of this, but we still have it pinned to Friday of next week due to prior Rossby wave analysis of this and how things were trending yesterday. The hope is that the Euro and GFS both back off on their slower timing of this because that would have big impacts on the KDF Marathon and the mini. The GFS is even trying to throw in some thunderstorms with this at the moment. We'll keep you abreast of any changes!

We're still keeping our eye on a potential bigger storm system for the end of the month. This one could bring us a bigger potential for heavy rain and storms, followed by cooler air. Still too fuzzy for any certainty or specifics on that one.



That end-of-April storm, should it happen, would bring in cooler air and set us up for Derby week. The coolest of that post-storm air would likely be gone by Derby day itself, but we'd still be below-average according to the CFS (see right), EPS, and Rossby wave analysis long-range data. The EPS and GEFS ensemble models also have the AO (Arctic Oscillation) going neutral or negative around the first week of May, which is a signal that colder air from the Arctic will be at play in our weather pattern. A typical day on May 5th according to climatology would be a high of 74° and a low of 54°, so even if we're slightly below normal we'd still be in the 60s and lower 70s. Let's hope that's the case! Still way too early on specifics for precipitation, but the tail end of the deterministic models (the GFS and Euro) along with Rossby wave analysis are still trending toward dry.