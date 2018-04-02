(4/2) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call at 3:15 pm EST to discuss Tuesday's severe weather threat.

3:15pm - The conference call will start shortly.

3:16pm - Conference call is starting.

3:16pm - John Gordon, meteorologist-in-charge at NWS Louisville, is leading the call

3:16pm - 3 part event: Some strong storms tonight, isolated supercell storm potential late tomorrow afternoon, and evening line of storms late Tuesday

3:17pm - SPC Enhanced Risk covers most of our counties for Tuesday

3:18pm - Storms tonight could put down heavy rain and hail, midnight to daybreak overnight, then moves north of our area

3:18pm - How much sun will we see tomorrow? If we see sunshine we could have big problems tomorrow afternoon with supercell storm potential

3:19pm - Wind Advisory issued for tomorrow morning through evening with 35-45 mph wind gusts. Could have some tree damage issues with this.

3:19pm - Worst case scenario: Sun comes out in the afternoon and isolated supercell storms develop. That would be in the 4-7pm time frame. Isolated tornadoes, hail, wind possible with these.

3:20pm - Main threat and higher confidence is in evening line of storms. The highest threat is wind, followed by isolated tornadoes, followed by flash flooding

3:21pm - Will we go to a Moderate Risk tomorrow? John Gordon doesn't think so unless the sunshine in the afternoon really gets going.

3:21pm - High confidence that there will be watches and warnings in our area tomorrow evening

3:22pm - Question & answer session is beginning. Pertinent questions and answers will be posted from now on.

3:23pm - Will isolated supercells be possible in areas as far west as Bowling Green? Yes, there is a small chance followed by the main line of storms.

3:25pm - Worst time for impact in Jeffersonville? Around 9pm, basically 8:30-9:30pm. 50-70 mph winds possible with main line of storms.

3:26pm - Conference call has ended. Another call is unlikely tomorrow, but possible.