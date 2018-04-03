(4/3) LIVE BLOG: NWS Conference Call

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call at 3:15 pm EST to discuss Tuesday's severe weather threat.

Press F5 (Refresh) to see the latest updates

2:15pm - The call will soon begin

2:16pm - John Gordon from NWS Louisville is leading the call

2:16pm - Gusty winds up to 45 mph at KSDF. Winds are whipping.

2:16pm - Sun came out a lot today, not good. Will increase storm threat with heat energy.

2:17pm - Storms developing on the south edge of the line moving through SW Indiana now will be the most concerning this afternoon.

2:17pm - Mid to late evening is round 2 of storms after a quick break. That will be the "main line" of storms after the 1st "main round" of them, 2 main rounds here.

2:18pm - Winds go from SSW to W direction as main line of storms moves through this evening.

2:18pm - Moderate Risk of severe weather from the SPC. 45% hatched damaging wind threat is main reason for upgrade.

2:19pm - Chance of tornadoes from both rounds of storms this afternoon and this evening.

2:19pm - Storms that develop in the Evansville/Owensboro area and south will be the individual supercell storms with large hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds. This WILL NOT be like 1974.

2:20pm - Confidence that severe weather will happen is high. Southern Indiana has the absolute highest risk of tornadoes, especially closer to Indianapolis you go.

2:21pm - High threat of wind tonight, but hail threat is down. Embedded rotating storms with spin-up tornadoes possible this evening and tonight.

2:22pm - Timing of last (main) round of storms in Louisville is 7-11:30pm, 9:30-1:30am for areas from Frankfort to Campbellsville (east of Louisville).

2:23pm - Q&A session now. Pertinent questions and answers will be posted now.

2:33pm - The conference call is ending.