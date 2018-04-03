Alert Day Update

We continue to monitor the trends for this afternoon/evening as it appears we will have 2 severe weather events to trend.

1) Supercells that form across southern IN ...mainly west of I-65. Conditions continue to line up to support the potential for individual cells that could quickly turn severe with large hail and tornadoes.

2) Squall-line that forms near St. Louis this evening. It will mark quickly east across the area. At some point, merging with the cells that pop up in the late afternoon. This merging process will have to be monitored carefully through the early evening.

Timing:

3pm-6pm Supercell risk across S IN and W KY.

6pm-11pm Squall-line sweeps through for most (if not all locations) from west to east.



Here is the video update: