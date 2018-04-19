DERBY WEEK THOUGHTS

You see me on Saturdays at 6 and 11 and I fill in for our fine full time Meteorologists during the week when one of them is absent. I spend most of my days consulting for the energy industry who are always wanting me to look out farther into the future, weeks sometimes months. Well what better event to do that here than Derby Week. Some data now exists to make forecasts for the first week in May. It's not advisable to be too specific this far out but here are some preliminary thoughts. The "pattern" has been very unusual this spring, much colder than normal, not much snow here but ridiculous amounts for April up north. The cause has been a persistent upper level low in the eastern half of the country displaced to the south constantly bringing Canadian air to the region. We can't stay this cold any longer physics and sun angles render that impossible but we can stay cooler than normal. So do we? My thinking is NO! It may take another week or so but normal and above normal temperatures are likely in my view for Derby week. That translates to a lot of 70s and possibly 80s.

Lets begin with the Balloon race. Warm front just to our north, we are in the warmer air, looks like a chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.





For Thursday and the Parade..somewhat similar set up. Warm front north, but farther north than Wednesday, cold front west, moderate storm chances Highs 75-80.

Oaks day.. Uh Oh, low pressure and cold front are getting closer, implies a better rain chance.. Could be the warmest day if not raining early. Highs in the low 80's.

Derby Day: Map is available starting tomorrow. Does the front exit leaving us dry or does it stall out over the region. The model answer tomorrow, but lets be optimistic and it clears. Slightly cooler Highs in the 70s.

Folks keep in mind this is one forecast from one model and that far out they can and often do dramatically change. I'll update this again on Friday.