 Weather Blog: DERBY WEEK THOUGHTS

« (4/19) - Freeze Warning? In Mid April!? | Main

April 19, 2018

DERBY WEEK THOUGHTS

You see me on Saturdays at 6 and 11 and I fill in for our fine full time Meteorologists during the week when one of them is absent. I spend most of my days consulting for the energy industry who are always wanting me to look out farther into the future, weeks sometimes months. Well what better event to do that here than Derby Week. Some data now exists to make forecasts for the first week in May. It's not advisable to be too specific this far out but here are some preliminary thoughts. The "pattern" has been very unusual this spring, much colder than normal, not much snow here but ridiculous amounts for April up north. The cause has been a persistent upper level low in the eastern half of the country displaced to the south constantly bringing Canadian air to the region. We can't stay this cold any longer physics and sun angles render that impossible but we can stay cooler than normal. So do we? My thinking is NO! It may take another week or so but normal and above normal temperatures are likely in my view for Derby week. That translates to a lot of 70s and possibly 80s.

 

Lets begin with the Balloon race. Warm front just to our north, we are in the warmer air, looks like a chance for rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. 5ad900638a057

 

For Thursday and the Parade..somewhat similar set up. Warm front north, but farther north than Wednesday, cold front west, moderate storm chances  Highs 75-80.

 

 

5ad9009121817

 

Oaks day.. Uh Oh, low pressure and cold front are getting closer, implies a better rain chance.. Could be the warmest day if not raining early. Highs in the low 80's.

 

5ad9009f21ad4

 

 

Derby Day: Map is available starting tomorrow. Does the front exit leaving us dry or does it stall out over the region. The model answer tomorrow, but lets be optimistic and it clears. Slightly cooler Highs in the 70s.

 

Folks keep in mind this is one forecast from one model and that far out they can and often do dramatically change. I'll update this again on Friday.

Posted by on April 19, 2018 at 05:08 PM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

The comments to this entry are closed.

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...