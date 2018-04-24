DerbyTALK! T-minus 11 days

Well, at least this isn't Derby Week.

The current low pressure will move east tonight to help knock down our rain chances into Wednesday.

However, another one will move in Thursday and pass to our south. Just how much of our area feels the impact of its northern edge remains unclear, but the bulk of this one looks to be over TN.

The final wave of moisture looks to be Friday night. Keeping in mind the previous 2 systems, this front will have its limits on moisture. The signs remains for enough to produce a narrow line of showers or even thunderstorms Friday evening. This band does look to fade as it moves through, so some will likely miss out on this one. However, it remains an issue for at least part of the Balloon Glow event Friday night along with the wind speeds which looks close for now...but just below the 12 mph danger point for the balloons to be inflated. We will trend that as we get closer.

The weekend still features a dry and rapid warming look to it.

Derby Week is where the questions remain. Will the ridge of high pressure that builds in this weekend hold through Derby Day? It will be a challenge to hold that long, but possible.

Here is today's video to explain the setup through the first Saturday in May...